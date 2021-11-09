Kentucky-native Chris Stapleton leads nominations at the 2021 CMA Awards

The country music superstar is nominated in five categories

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ) – Country music superstar Chris Stapleton, from Johnson County, leads the nominations for this year’s Country Music Association Awards.

He already has ten CMA awards to his credit.

This year Stapleton’s nominated in five categories:

-Entertainer of the Year

-Male Vocalist of the Year

-Album of the Year (“Starting Over”)

-Single of the Year (“Starting Over”)

-Song of the Year (“Starting Over”)

Stapleton also earned producer credits in both the Album of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

Stapleton was born in Lexington and raised in Staffordsville, which is three miles east of Paintsville.

The CMA’s air Wednesday night from Nashville on ABC 36 at 8:00 p.m. EST