Kentucky National Guard adds new names to Memorial in Frankfort

The Memorial Day Observance was held at the Boone Center in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Say their name and they will never be forgotten.”

Those words were spoken to the crowd gathered at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort for its annual Memorial Day Observance.

This year, 13 new names of Guardsmen and women who did in the line of duty were added to the Memorial, bringing the Memorial’s total number of names to 286.

Since 1912, names of members of the Kentucky National Guard have been etched into the Memorial.

This year’s ceremony commemorated the 30 year anniversary of the five Kentucky Air National Guard members killed during training in Evansville, Indiana.

22 fallen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, remembering those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Wilkinson was the keynote speaker:

“Memorial Day is a vivid reminder of the price we have paid for our liberty. It is also an appropriate time to reflect on our burden shared by those left behind and the impact of the loss it has on our families. People leave a footprint, their contributions matter and their loss leaves an impact. This nation is what it is today because of the sacrifices of its veterans and the contribution of American citizen soldiers who have convinced potential adversaries throughout history that we are serious about our responsibility to defend our nation and its system of values. So on this Memorial Day, never forget.”

Of the members added today, 11 died in World War I, one during training in 1935, and another just before 9/11/2001.

MEMBERS ADDED:

* 1st Lieutenant Lyman E. Barnes, Jr, 25, of Hopkinsville, Christian County, died while serving on federal active duty of pneumonia in La Harve, France on Oct. 19, 1918, shortly after his unit – the 138th Field Artillery Regiment, 38th Division arrived in France.

* Staff Sergeant Michael W. Brame, 35, of Greenville, Muhlenberg County, died of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Feb. 2, 2001, while returning to the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center after lunch on KY Hwy 181 at the Western Kentucky Parkway near the post. Staff Sgt. Brame was a full-time military technician working at the Unit Equipment Training Site #2 as a mechanic. He was a 16-year veteran of the Kentucky Army National Guard.

* Private First Class Harry G. Brock, 21, of Sanders, Owen County, died while serving on federal active duty of an intestinal obstruction at Camp Zachary Taylor Hospital in Louisville, KY on Sep. 2, 1917. PFC Brock was a member of Company L, 159th Infantry.

* Corporal George T. Crum, 27, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died while on federal active duty of pneumonia in Liverpool, England, Oct. 20, 1918. Cpl. Crum was a member of Battery E, 138th Field Artillery Regiment.

* Corporal David K. Gaither, 20, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died of injuries sustained in a military non-tactical motor vehicle accident 12 miles south of Elizabethtown on Dixie Hwy, Jan. 13, 1935, while in title 32 drill status. Cpl. Gather was a member of Headquarters Battery, 63 Field Artillery Brigade.

* Private James Gemble, 27, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died Dec.18, 1918 while serving on federal active duty of pneumonia in France. Pvt. Gemble was a member of Battery F, 138th Field Artillery Regiment.

* Private Henry W. Graham, 19, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died on Jul. 2, 1917, while serving on federal active duty of pyemia as a result of pneumonia in the Louisville City Hospital, Louisville, KY. Pvt. Graham was a member of Company E, 1st Kentucky Infantry.

* Private Joseph W. McCain, 18, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died Apr. 29, 1917, at the Louisville City Hospital following emergency surgery for a rifle wound to the abdomen, the result of an accidental discharge in the Louisville Armory guard room sleeping quarters. Pvt. McCain, a member of Company A, 1st Kentucky Infantry was serving on federal active duty at the time of his death.

* Private Peter S. McGary, 28, of McQuady, Breckinridge County, died while on federal active duty of pneumonia in Liverpool, England, Oct. 22, 1918. Pvt. McGary was a member of the Supply Company, 138th Field Artillery Regiment.

* Private Louis B. Neagli, 21, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died May 14, 1917, at the Louisville City Hospital following emergency surgery for a rifle wound to his thigh, the result of an accidental discharge. Pvt. Neagli, a member of Company I, 1st Kentucky Infantry was serving on federal active duty at the time of his death.

* Sergeant Robert M. Rowlett, 28, of Winchester, Clark County, died Dec. 7, 1917, at the Camp Shelby Mississippi Hospital of spinal meningitis. Sgt. Rowlett, a member of the 2nd Company Horse Section, 113th Ammunition Train was serving on federal active duty at the time of his death.

* Private Charles F. Vandergrifft, 23, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died while on federal active duty of pneumonia in Liverpool, England, Oct. 16, 1918. Pvt. Vandergrifft was a member of the Veterinary Detachment, 138th Field Artillery Regiment.

* Private Walter Weck, 20, of Louisville, Jefferson County, died while on federal active duty of pneumonia in Liverpool, England, Oct. 19, 1918. Pvt. Weck was a member of the Supply Company, 138th Field Artillery Regiment.