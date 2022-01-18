Kentucky moves up 6 spots to No.12 in AP Top 25 rankings

Sara Cardona,

LEXINGTON,Ky (WTVQ)-  The Kentucky Mens’ basketball team has climbed up six spots to No.12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The Wilcats posted dominant wins over Vanderbilt and Tennessee and improved to 4-1 in SEC Play. Kentucky will be back in action on Wednesday to take on Texas A&M.

Below is a full list of the rankings.

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD
1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2
2. Auburn (36) 16-1
3. Arizona 14-1
4. Purdue 14-2
5. Baylor 15-2
6. Duke 14-2
7. Kansas 14-2
8. Wisconsin 14-2
9. UCLA 11-2
10. Houston 15-2
11. Villanova 13-4
12. Kentucky 14-3
13. LSU 15-2
14. Michigan State 14-3
15. Iowa State 14-3
16. USC 14-2
17. Illinois 13-3
18. Texas Tech 13-4
19. Ohio State 11-4
20. Xavier 13-3
21. Providence 14-2
22. Loyola Chicago 13-2
23. Texas 13-4
24. Tennessee 11-5
25. UConn 11-4
