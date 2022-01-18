Kentucky moves up 6 spots to No.12 in AP Top 25 rankings

LEXINGTON,Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Mens’ basketball team has climbed up six spots to No.12 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. The Wilcats posted dominant wins over Vanderbilt and Tennessee and improved to 4-1 in SEC Play. Kentucky will be back in action on Wednesday to take on Texas A&M.

Below is a full list of the rankings.

First-place votes in parentheses.