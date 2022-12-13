Kentucky man who shot officer sentenced to life in federal prison

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man who shot a police officer during a kidnapping has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Jonathan Lee Smithers was sentenced Monday in federal court in Ashland.

The 41-year-old had already entered a guilty plea to attempted murder earlier this year in state court.

Federal prosecutors say in May of this year, Smithers physically abused a woman he had been in a relationship with.

He admitted to holding her at gunpoint until she escaped after several hours.

Smithers shot a responding Flatwoods police officer. The officer was hospitalized and survived the shooting.