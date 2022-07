Kentucky man killed in logging accident in Adair County

State Police say the man was on a farm tractor when it overturned

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tony Burton of Columbia died Wednesday in a logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County.

According to State Police, Burton was on a farm tractor moving timber, when it overturned into a deep ravine, trapping Burton underneath the tractor. State Police say Burton died on the scene.