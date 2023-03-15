Kentucky man competing on Netflix’s new season of ‘Next in Fashion’

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man from La Grange, Kentucky is competing in the newest season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion among 11 other “up-and-coming” designers.

James Ford grew up on job sites at his dad’s construction business, learning welding and carpentry. He worked as an engineer for four years as well.

Now, he’s blending his “love of athletics and formal wear” as a designer.

Ford is focused on crafting suits that “stand for something very, very different” — particularly when it comes to sizing for female, transgender and gender nonconforming bodies, according to Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

His favorite creation during his time on the show is his “utility grandma vest,” made out of a burnt orange velvet upholstery fabric.

Season 2 of Next in Fashion was released on March 3.

*Spoiler alert*

Ford placed eighth in the competition, being eliminated in episode five alongside contestant Danny Godoy.