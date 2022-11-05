Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort

Jackpot rises to $1.6 billion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) —

The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot.

“Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary Harville, president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery.

Jennifer Walker traveled from Lawrenceburg to get a free ticket.

“I hope to wake up in the morning and, and be the winner,” she says.

But it’s not just about the amount of the money in the jackpot, sales from the Powerball help students in Kentucky.

“It’s a lot of money, it’s getting really close to being that record high jackpot and we want everybody to be aware and to be able to get in on the game because for us more Powerball sales make more money for college scholarships and grants for Kentucky college students,” adds Harville.

So what would you do with the winnings?

“A lot of them have some really good plans and a lot of most of them. They want to do something for others for their families, for their friends for the homeless. I heard so many great plans,” added Harville of speaking to those in line.

“I plan to help my family out and go on a long vacation,” said Walker.

And it’s not just the jackpot prize, “so there’s a jackpot winner gonna be a winner somewhere might as well be a Kentuckian, right. But there’s also great prizes as well as the jackpot prize like the $1 million prize. And then even if you don’t win Kentucky college students, they still win,” says Harville.

Still need to get a ticket?

The Powerball drawing is Saturday night.