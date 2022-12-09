Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky higher education officials say the state is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates.

They say the six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points.

That makes the Bluegrass State one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more. That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

The council says Kentucky’s gains tied for second best in the nation.

It’s based on a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.