Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate.

Thayer said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban.

Thayer serves as Senate majority floor leader.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Jason Nemes says that the next push to fully legalize medical marijuana should start in the Senate – which is where previous measures died after passing the House.

Nemes is joining the House GOP leadership team.

They offered a preview of the 2023 legislative session Wednesday in an event organized by the Louisville Forum.