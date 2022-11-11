Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A panel of Kentucky lawmakers has voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky.

The Collaborative Center for Literacy Development is tasked with providing Kentucky teachers training and information on the best way to teach children to read. But lawmakers at the Government Contract Review Committee meeting on Wednesday questioned the center’s effectiveness.

The vote follows an investigation by The Courier-Journal that found the literacy center was not fulfilling its mandates.

Those include a research requirement and a requirement to evaluate the reading programs used across the state.

Roughly 180,000 students who took spring 2022 exams failed to meet Kentucky’s bar for reading proficiency.