Kentucky launches new food safety reporting website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has launched a new website to report foodborne issues.

Before the launch of FoodSafetyReporting.ky.gov, a person would have to report a suspected foodborne illness to district or local health departments on the phone. Beshear says the website should allow public health officials to get information more efficiently, and in return, allow quicker action to prevent others from becoming sick.

People can still report foodborne issues by phone if they wish, according to Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, but they now have this new option. The website has an online form to fill out with location data and what someone believes is the source of their illness.

When the online form is submitted, the platform sends an alert to DPH’s Food Safety Branch and the local health department for follow-up.