Kentucky lands West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky bolsters its roster further with some veteran help after West Virginia University transfer Tre Mitchell announced his commitment Monday afternoon.

“Kentucky basketball and its fan base speaks for itself,” Mitchell told UK Athletics. “An opportunity to be a part of something like this doesn’t come around very often.”

UK can breathe easy after getting the veteran presence in the frontcourt. Mitchell brings a variety of abilities to the team with his 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame. He lead the Mountaineers last year in rebounding, as well as being second in scoring for the team. He averaged 11.7 points a game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36.4 percent behind the three-point line.

Kentucky is the seniors’ fourth team in college, playing two years for the University of Massachusetts before transferring to Texas to play for the Longhorns. He would then transfer near his home of Pittsburgh to suit up for Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers.

“I have a dream and I have an opportunity to live it out.” Mitchell wrote in a tweet. “WVU will always hold a special place in my heart but it’s time to bet on myself.”

Mitchell is the first graduate transfer to come to Lexington since the 2021-22 season when Kellan Grady ventured from Davidson to play for John Calipari.

“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years,” Calipari said in a tweet. “This was a unique situation but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue. He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him, too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.”

The senior is now the eighth addition to the roster along with DJ Wagner, Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Joey Hart and Jordan Burks.