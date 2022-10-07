Kentucky Kingdom introduces new ‘Pumpkin’ event for October weekends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — New for 2022, Kentucky Kingdom is getting in the spooky-season spirit every weekend this October!

The amusement park in Louisville has brought Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom for guests to enjoy every weekend in October.

Once dark hits, the park will transform into a “whimsical wonderland of larger-than-life glow” with pumpkin sculptures, illuminating experiences and glowing orange gourds lighting the way throughout. The park will also feature trick-or-treating, carnival games and fall-themed food.

Tickets for the Pumpkin event are $29.99 for a one-day general admission pass. There is also the option for a one-day general admission pass and a meal for $39.99. Tickets are valid this weekend through Oct. 30.