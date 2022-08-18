Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 8 on Sept. 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will induct eight journalists on Thursday, Sept. 22.

J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post, the late Melissa Forsythe of WHAS-TV, the late John B. Gaines of the Bowling Green Daily News, the late Bill Mardis of the Somerset’s Commonwealth Journal, Mark Maynard of Kentucky Today, writing coach and retired editor Stuart Warner and Deborah Yetter of The Courier-Journal will be inducted during a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus.

Past inductees of the Hall of Fame and news media members can RSVP by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 by calling the UK School of Journalism and Media at 859-257-3904 or emailing pamela.edwards@uky.edu.

The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, founded by the UK Journalism Alumni Association in 1981, honors journalists who are Kentucky natives or have spent a significant portion of their careers working for Kentucky news-media organizations.