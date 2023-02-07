Kentucky Jewish Council to present antisemitism report in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Jewish Council is set to present its first-ever Report on Antisemitism in Frankfort Wednesday, which highlights “skyrocketing” rates of incidents last year.

The report, which lists over 30 antisemitism incidents in 2022, will be presented to legislators and representatives from the governor’s and attorney general’s offices, according to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council.

“We have seen a horrifying rise in Jew hatred, both across the country and right here in Kentucky,” said Litvin. “From the shocking attempted murder of a Jewish candidate for office to repeated issues in the political spectrum, Kentucky has made far too many headlines for the wrong reasons this year.”

The report was created to educate community leaders on issues facing the state and how to address them, Litvin said.

To view the report, click here.