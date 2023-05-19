Kentucky Humane Society working to save 6 puppies with parvo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville took in six puppies that have parvovirus from an Eastern Kentucky shelter on Wednesday.

All six puppies are infected with the virus that’s “extremely contagious” and can lead to death for unvaccinated puppies. KHS is trying to save their lives.

The puppies are lethargic and weak with vomiting and diarrhea — but are receiving IV fluids with around-the-clock care from KHS’s veterinary team.

All six puppies are in the recently opened Parvo Quarantine Ward’s Medical Isolation Wing.

In a Friday update, KHS says Preston, one of the puppies, took a turn for the worst.

Preston is now anemic, meaning his white blood cell count is “dangerous” low and his body is struggling to fight off infection. He received an emergency blood transfusion thanks to another sweet shelter dog, Conan.

“Unfortunately, Preston has not improved much since the infusion and is still in a lot of pain. It breaks our heart to see this sweet puppy so ill. While we can’t guarantee that he wins this fight, our vet team is doing everything in their power to manage poor Preston’s symptoms and ensure he lives to see another day,” KHS said.

KHS says if you’d like to help, a monetary donation in Preston’s honor will help provide the lifesaving medical care that these puppies need.

To do so, head here: https://kyhumane.org/donate?fbclid=IwAR1_1xf7egE8EX1GSHpVrLEqlUrw8lYyMPvPBz0174iIIMp1Y-NOTOYrU88