Kentucky Humane Society in need of donations amid ‘extremely low’ supplies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Humane Society is in need of donations amid “extremely low” supplies on certain items.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said it needs canned puppy and kitten food, puppy pads, scales to weigh animals and large towels and blankets.

“We are caring for lots of little ones at the shelter right now and these items are essential to get them started on the right paw,” the post said.

Donations can be taken (or shipped) to 241 Steedly Drive in Louisville and left outside of their Admissions Departments doors. They have staff inside who will come out and get the items. Donations can even be ordered directly from their Chewy and Amazon wish lists, linked below:

Chewy: https://www.chewy.com/g/kentucky-humane-society-animal-rescue-league_b77451662?fbclid=IwAR3OiMcE1rx3KUnWus7rjfKlf9TfZ3soH1uPKgDZzdXx0UDVhq1FMEaHkJk#wish-list

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3RMX6R6HJGQK7/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1?fbclid=IwAR3SnD19HsKyTJRMiGhSV2jjr7qbSGdhSggKRrOew2FR69VUMM1FYJB82RM&pldnSite=1