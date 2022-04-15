Kentucky House Majority Whip Chad McCoy announces retirement from legislature

The Republican from Bardstown will serve until the end of this year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shortly after lawmakers adjourned the 2022 Regular Session, House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, of Bardstown, announced he will retire from the legislature when his current term ends.

“It’s an incredible privilege to serve Bardstown and Nelson County in the House and I’m grateful to this community for placing their trust in me,” McCoy said. “I’ve said all along that I have no intention to become a career politician and the time has come to move on to the next chapter.”

The Republican was elected to represent the state’s 50th House District, which is comprised entirely of Nelson County, in 2016 and selected by colleagues in the House Majority Caucus to serve as Majority Whip in 2018. As a member of leadership, McCoy’s role has primarily been to build consensus on priority issues.

“We’ve made great progress in creating opportunities for Kentuckians here in our district and across the Commonwealth. It has taken time, after all success doesn’t happen overnight when you’re peeling back decades of poor public policy, but we have made major strides while still preserving the values that define our way of life,” McCoy added. “Going into March of 2020, we had record low unemployment, historic economic investment, and were on track to shatter state revenue records. Today, these policies are delivering strong results with even more economic investment, and they are largely responsible for Kentucky’s positive economic outlook.”

A number of groups have recognized McCoy for his work. Awards include the Kentucky Distiller’s Association 100 Proof Award, the Kentucky Motorcycle Association’s Legislator of the Year, and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s MVP of the Year. Locally, the Cox’s Creek Daughters of the American Revolution honored him for his work in upholding the United States Constitution.

“You can’t exaggerate the role Chad has played in crafting the policies that play a significant role in our ability to pass legislation like a tax modernization package that will soon allow Kentuckians to keep more of their hard earned money by eliminating the income tax,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “While I am saddened by his decision to retire, I wish him the very best.”

In addition to serving in leadership, McCoy is an active member of several House Committees, including Judiciary, Education, and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations.

McCoy will continue to work on behalf of constituents until his term ends on December 31, 2022.