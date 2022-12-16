Kentucky House Democrats elect leader, caucus chair, whip

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky House Democrats elected a new leadership team Friday morning.

Rep. Derrick Graham will be caucus leader, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson will be caucus chair and Rep. Rachel Roberts will be caucus whip. All three were chosen without opposition, according to a press release.

Graham has represented Franklin County’s 57th House District for 20 years and as House Democratic caucus chair for the past four. He’s the first Black legislator to lead a legislative caucus in the General Assembly.

Stevenson has represented Fayette County’s 88th House District since 2018.

Roberts has represented Campbell County’s 67th House District since being elected in a special election in early 2020.