Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board.

On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis.

The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in Kentucky hospitals. About 21% of those are registered nurse and license practical nurse shortages.

The study shows there is also a shortage of experienced nurses, with 60% of nurses between the ages of 21 and 40 years old.

“It’s extremely concerning given what all hospital staff across the commonwealth, across country has been through,” said Mike Sherrod, the CEO of TriStar Greenview in Bowling Green.

Sherrod’s hospital is among those experiencing major challenges from the shortage.

“We’re seeing a lot of challenges that were spilled over from the other states where Memphis has a bed shortage or Nashville. We’re getting calls from other states to transfer in, which kind of stresses our system,” said Sherrod.

KHA leaders say there are a number of reasons for the shortage.

“COVID burned out a lot of our staff. It definitely took a toll on our nurses.And we had some nurses retire, we had nurses leave the profession,” said Nancy Galvagni, the president of the Kentucky Hospital Association.

KHA leaders say the shortage means delays in healthcare, reducing vital services, and could ultimately lead to hospital closures.

Galvagni says the association is working to find solutions to help, including talking to middle and high-schoolers to get more interested; talking with college systems about increasing the number of graduates; and reaching out to state lawmakers for more money to help the industry.

Hospitals are also looking at having more flexible schedules to make it more appealing to the younger generation, as well as those who have already left the industry.

“We’re delving into all of this, we’re trying to understand and get our arms around all the different issues and try to find the solution,” said Galvagni.

KHA leaders say it’s a long process. They say it could take years before they see the numbers improve.