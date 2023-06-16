Kentucky Horse Racing Commission releases 5th necropsy report
Veterinarians described Bosque Redondo's injury as highly unusual.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released its fifth mortality report, this one on Bosque Redondo who died on May 15.
According to the Associated Press, a Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 listed the horse’s death.
The report shows the 4-year-old colt was euthanized two days after he suffered a fractured leg during a race at Churchill Downs.
Veterinarians described the injury as highly unusual.
According to the report, no prohibited drugs were found in the colt’s system and he passed pre-race exams.