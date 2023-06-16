Kentucky Horse Racing Commission releases 5th necropsy report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WHAS ) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released its fifth mortality report , this one on Bosque Redondo who died on May 15.

According to the Associated Press, a Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 listed the horse’s death.

The report shows the 4-year-old colt was euthanized two days after he suffered a fractured leg during a race at Churchill Downs.

Veterinarians described the injury as highly unusual.