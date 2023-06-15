Kentucky Horse Racing Commission hiring safety steward

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( WHAS ) — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) is looking to hire a new position — a safety steward.

According to a news release, the safety steward will oversee safety procedures and make sure people are following both Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and KHRC standards and rules at licensed thoroughbred racetracks and training centers.

Officials said the creation of this executive-level position puts an emphasis on safety protocols, defines a lead position for safety compliance, and ensures that information is being shared to all involved parties. They will be working at the barns, the racetracks, and at training center throughout the area.

Some duties of the safety steward include:

