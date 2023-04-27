Kentucky Horse Park barns undergoing renovations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Big changes are coming to the Kentucky Horse Park as plans are underway for new barns.

So far, five barns have been demolished to make way for new ones. Asphalt was poured in the open spots and temporary stalls will be built for the 2023 season.

The Kentucky Horse Park Commission approved new barn designs and plans to start construction on the following this fall:

Two stable pavilions, each with 100 stalls

10’x12′ stalls

16′ center aisles

Restrooms

Wash racks

Muck pits

Stall mats

Overhead fans

Here’s a sneak peek: