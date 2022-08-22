Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that the grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Old Mulkey’s focus is the meetinghouse, a 218-year-old structure that was the original home of Mill Creek Baptist Church, which was led by John Mulkey from 1773 to 1844.

The statement says the meetinghouse is currently the oldest “freestanding” log church in the state.