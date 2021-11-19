Kentucky has strongest day this week, but still trails Tennessee in blood drive competition

Kentucky trails Tennessee by 368 donations heading into the final day of the Big Blue Crush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KBC) – Kentucky Blood Center picked up some steam on the fourth day of Big Blue Crush, its annual competition with Medic Regional Blood Center and Tennessee fans. Kentucky saw 445 donors give lifesaving blood Thursday, while 455 Tennessee fans rolled up their sleeves. KBC trails 1,511 to 1,879 for Medic.

“We definitely had a better day today and were pleased with the number of people who came out to help boost the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “We would love to see Kentucky fans finish this week with our best day yet Friday.”

KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie and has won the competition the past two years.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a ringer-style Crush T-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

KBC urges Kentucky fans to help do their part to supply Kentucky hospitals with lifesaving blood for the Thanksgiving holiday by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at https://www.kybloodcenter.org/events/Big-Blue-Crush-2021

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to assist with social distancing. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.