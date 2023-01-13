Kentucky governor supports lawsuit challenging charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has declared support for a lawsuit aimed at blocking a law giving charter schools a foothold in Kentucky.

The governor on Thursday aligned himself with public education advocates who contend the measure should be struck down.

The suit was filed in Franklin Circuit Court. It claims the measure siphons money from school districts in violation of Kentucky’s constitution.

School choice advocates suffered a setback last month when Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down an effort to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition.

Beshear says the same legal principles apply in the charter schools case.