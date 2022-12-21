Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts.

Maddox launched her campaign in June and labeled herself as an “authentic conservative.”

She said she was an early, outspoken opponent of the COVID-related restrictions Beshear put on businesses and gatherings.

Other Republicans in the race include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, retired attorney Eric Deters, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Auditor Mike Harmon.