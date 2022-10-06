Kentucky, Gonzaga announce 6-year series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky and Gonzaga men’s basketball programs will play in each of the next six seasons beginning with their matchup on Nov. 20 in Spokane.

The six-year series entails two games played in Spokane, two played inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and two neutral site games:

2022 – Spokane Arena

2023 – Rupp Arena

2024 – Seattle

2025 – Nashville

2026 – Rupp Arena

2027 – McCarthey Athletic Center

The teams enter the 2022 matchup having only met once before on the hardwood. Kentucky captured an 80-72 win in 2002 at the Maui Invitational.

“I am so excited that we have finalized this series,” University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “Mark is a great friend and what he has done at Gonzaga to build them into one of the premier programs in our sport is incredible. The mindset I have when I put together our schedule here at Kentucky is that we want to always challenge ourselves by competing with the best teams we can find and generate some marquee home games for the best fans in the country. We have done that with Gonzaga and I look forward to competing with them the next six seasons.”

“This is something Coach Calipari and I have been working on for some time,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “It’s an exciting thing for both programs, both schools, both fan bases, and all of college basketball. Instead of a two-year thing, this gives everyone something to put on their calendar and look forward to over the next six seasons.”