Kentucky Girl Scouts release new Raspberry Rally cookie

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Girl Scouts announced Tuesday a new cookie is joining its lineup for the 2023 cookie season — the Raspberry Rally!

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating. The Raspberry Rally will be offered exclusively online, which will enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills, according to a press release.

You can place an online order for the new cookie beginning Monday, Dec. 12, the same day all online sales kick-off. In-person sales begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with 19 percent going toward camp programs and properties, 19 percent toward troop proceeds and rewards and 33 percent toward membership, volunteer development and program support.