Kentucky-Georgia WBB game on as scheduled with essential personnel only

After consultation with campus and local officials, only essential personnel should attend tonight’s game; Fans encouraged to stay home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball game tonight vs. No. 15 Georgia at Memorial Coliseum is on as scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip with essential personnel only. After consultation with campus and local officials and for the safety of Big Blue Nation, fans are encouraged to stay home and not attend tonight’s game due to hazardous road conditions from inclement weather.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Jeff Piecoro and Carol Ross on the call. Darren Headrick will also have the call on 630AM WLAP in Lexington. Live stats and free live audio will be available online at UKathletics.com.

Single-game ticket holders can contact the UK Ticket Office via email at uktickets@uky.edu if they would like to exchange their tickets for a future game this season.