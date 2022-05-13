Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

The average price in the state on Friday was $4.22 a gallon, according to AAA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A.

Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.

Friday’s average in Kentucky sits at $4.22, a penny higher than yesterday and 25 cents higher than a week ago. Friday’s average is 39 cents more than a month ago and $1.35 more than last year at this time.

Lexington is currently at $4.27, up 29 cents from a week ago.

Around the commonwealth, Menifee and Jefferson counties are the high spots at $4.39, followed by Oldham County at $4.36. The lowest spots in the state today can be found in Lawrence County at $3.99, followed by Crittenden at $4.00.

Checking nearby, prices have also taken considerable hikes. The average price for a gallon of unleaded today in Ohio is at $4.29, West Virginia $4.24, Virginia $4.27, Tennessee $4.17, Indiana $4.41, Illinois $4.81 and Missouri $4.03.

AAA offers the following advice to help drivers save at the pump: