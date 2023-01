Kentucky gas prices below national average, sitting at $2.94

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gas prices in Kentucky are well below the national average, coming in at $2.94 cents.

This time last year, gas was averaging $2.97, according to AAA.

In Lexington, gas is cheaper than the average price of gas in Kentucky, coming in at $2.82.

Last year at this time, it was nearly $3 — coming in at $2.96.