Kentucky for Kentucky, West Sixth Brewery collects money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Restaurants and breweries are donating 100% of their proceeds to the EKY Mutual Aid.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Donations continue to pour in for those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky two weeks ago. Here in Lexington, one event is collecting money and supplies, as well as bringing some music along with it.

The “Come Hell or High Water” eastern Kentucky fundraiser was held Saturday at Kentucky for Kentucky on Bryan Avenue.

The event was sponsored by Kentucky for Kentucky, West Sixth Brewing, and others. It featured music groups including the New Beckham County Ramblers, whose three band members are from eastern Kentucky.

“You’re always Appalachian strong, Appalachian proud. It’s just devastating. And you see all the reports. And if any way as we as proud East Kentuckians can help, we’re glad to be a part of it,” said Steven Middleton of the Ramblers.

The fun mall is also accepting supplies.

“It makes me proud to not only be a part of this team and this business, but it makes me really proud to be a part of this community. it makes me proud to be Kentuckian to see everybody come together to support one another. It’s incredible, “said Anne Livengood, the sales and marketing director at Ky for Ky.

Event organizers say they will continue to collect donations at the Fun Mall for the near future.