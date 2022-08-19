Kentucky for Kentucky releases limited edition T-shirt inspired by Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers in eastern Kentucky | Courtesy: Lynn Caudill Gilliam

Kentucky Tomatoes T-shirt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular local clothing company has released a special, limited edition version of the T-shirt Tyler Childers was seen wearing while in Kentucky to raise funds for flood relief.

The T-shirt, created by Kentucky for Kentucky, which shows tomatoes and vines in the shape of Kentucky with the words “I love Kentucky from my head tomatoes,” can be purchased on its website for $28.

The shirt is similar to the one Childers was wearing when he showed up in Jenkins just days after the historic flooding. The Kentucky for Kentucky team reached out to Childers for a partnership, and the shirt was created.

You can place an order for a shirt until Thursday, Aug. 25 and 100 percent of net proceeds from the shirt will be donated to EKY Mutual Aid, a fund created by east Kentuckians working together to provide support, resources and goods to fellow east Kentuckians.

Childers grew up in Lawrence County with a father in the coal industry and a mother who worked as a nurse, according to his website. He absorbed the classic rock his father liked, along with country artists of the ‘80s, such as Alabama, Ricky Skaggs and Hank Williams Jr. He started writing songs at 13 and occasionally played them for friends at parties. At 15, when his grandfather died, Childers turned to bluegrass as a way to remember him.

In 2019, Mayor Linda Gorton gave Childers the Key to Lexington.