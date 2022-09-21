Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

Makers of Airheads, Mentos provide a sweet treat during Hunger Action Month

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America.

The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and North Kentucky Area Development District in Independence for a sweet treat.

The donation, which was two full truckloads, contained 55 pallets of candy like Airheads bars, Airheads Xtremes Bites and Fruit-tella Soft Gummies.

“Serving our community is part of who are, and we feel very fortunate to work in a business where our products, like Airheads and Fruit-tella, can help people smile and enjoy an occasional candy treat,” said Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America.

Perfetti Van Melle is headquartered in Italy and the Netherlands, but its U.S. operation is based out of Erlanger, Kentucky.