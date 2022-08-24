Kentucky flood victims file suit against mine companies

Flood victims in Breathitt County have filed a suit against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining

JACKSON, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) — Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered.

Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.

Catastrophic flooding last month caused at least 39 deaths in eastern Kentucky and hundreds were still sheltering at state parks after losing their homes. The governor called lawmakers into a special session Wednesday take up a relief package for the flood-ravaged region.

The complaint filed this week alleges the defendants operated multiple silt ponds that failed because “they were improperly maintained and improperly constructed.” The failure “caused debris and excessive water to flow onto the Plaintiffs’ properties,” the lawsuit said.

The suit says all of the plaintiffs suffered significant property damage and a majority are now homeless. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, saying the companies “acted in wanton disregard.”