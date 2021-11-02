Kentucky FFA members excel at national FFA convention, competitions

Area students among top winners

FRANKFORT (Nov. 2, 2021) – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles congratulated Mallory White, of Union County, Kentucky, for being elected Eastern Region Vice President for National FFA at the 94th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this past weekend.

“Congratulations to all of the Kentucky FFA members who participated in the National FFA convention this weekend,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Kentucky once more is honored to have our state represented on the national FFA stage with Mallory White’s election as Eastern Region Vice President. I congratulate her on this position, and I look forward to working with her in her new capacity.”

White is the daughter of Ryan and Brooke White, of Sturgis. Her FFA Advisors are Jeremy Hill, Emilee Black, and Kelsey Stevens. White previously served as an intern for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

As Eastern Region Vice President for National FFA, White will join five other national officers and travel more than 100,000 miles in the next year in service to the 700,000 plus members of the National FFA Organization. She will also visit with agriculture and business leaders and government officials as she serves as an ambassador for the organization and the agriculture industry. White will take a year off from her studies at Murray State University to fulfill the duties of her office.

In addition to White’s election, Kentucky FFA chapters and members came home with several other accolades. More than 60,000 FFA members, advisors, and guests attended the convention, which is the largest youth organization gathering in the United States.

“I also wish to congratulate each and every FFA member and chapter that participated in the national convention,” Quarles added. “When I travel the state, I often see groups of those corduroy jackets greet me. From Louisville to Paducah, our FFA members are learning skills that will be with them for their entire lives, and the results from this year’s national convention reflect that.”

Kentucky FFA members and chapters receiving awards include:

Seneca FFA – Best State Display – National FFA Convention Hall of States

Spencer County FFA – Second Place – Nursery/Landscape Career Development Event

Matt Rowlette, Madison Southern FFA – Finalist – American Star in Agribusiness Award

Kate Burton, Royal Spring Middle School – Third Place – Food Science Division I of the National Agriscience Fair

Jaylin Cox, Taylor County FFA – Fifth Place – Employment Skills Leadership Development Event

McCreary Central FFA – Sixth Place – Forestry Career Development Event

Spencer County FFA – Eighth Place – Dairy Cattle Evaluation Career Development Event

Henderson County FFA – Ninth Place -Agricultural Sales Career Development Event

LaRue County FFA – Ninth Place – Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event

Madisonville North Hopkins – National Finalist – National Chapter Model of Innovation, Area of Growing Leaders

Bondurant Middle School – National Finalist – National Chapter Model of Innovation, Area of Strengthening Agriculture

National Proficiency Award Finalists: Brian Gill, Caldwell County, for Beef Production Entrepreneurship; Jacob Hinton, LaRue County, for Fruit Production; and Paxton Boldry, McCracken County, for Landscape Management.

Ten Kentucky FFA members placed in the top 12 in the FFA Agriscience Fair:

Blake Scott- Mason County – Environmental Science Division 1

Sara Baxter and Gracelynn Singleton – Casey County – Food Science Division 4

Alexandria Whitman – Green County – Food Science Division 5

Elijah Cowan – Mason County – Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division 1

Kaydence Brewer and Hailey Collins – Harrison County Middle- Power, Structural, and Technical Systems Division 2

Ambry Shepherd – Williamstown – Power, Structural, and Technical Systems Division 3

Sadie Perkins – Harrison County Middle – Social Systems Division 1

Chloe Ebelhar – Apollo – Social Systems Division 3

Eight Kentucky FFA chapters were recognized in the National Chapter Contest:

Bondurant Middle School, Carlisle County, LaRue County, Madisonville North Hopkins, Royal Spring Middle, Spencer County, and Taylor County were recognized as National Three Star Chapters. Scott County was recognized as a National Two Star Chapter.

Brayden Hall, of John Hardin High School, represented Kentucky in the National FFA Chorus and Avery Miller, of McCracken County, represented Kentucky in the National FFA Band. Sam L. Smith, of Montgomery County, and Arielle Evans, of Trigg County, represented Kentucky in the National FFA Talent.

Additionally, 91 Kentucky FFA members were awarded the American FFA degree. This honor is the highest award the organization can bestow on a member.

Other teams/individuals competing in National Career Development and Leadership Development Events included: