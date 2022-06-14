Kentucky fatal overdose deaths up almost 15% in 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new report from the state shows fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15 percent in Kentucky in 2021.

This marks the first time the state has experienced more than 2,000 drug overdose deaths in a year.

According to the state, more than 2,200 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021.

The state says the increased used of fentanyl was a common contributor to the record death toll. The synthetic opioid was identified in nearly 73 percent of overdose deaths last year.