Kentucky falls to Saint Peter’s in first round of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team falls to Saint Peter’s in Thursday night’s game in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats were selected as the No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Cats faced No.15 seed Saint Peter’s in Indianapolis.

The Wildcats and Peacocks were tied at halftime 37-37. The teams then went into overtime tied 71-71.

Kentucky has never lost a game in first round under head coach John Calipari, until now.

The final score was 85 to 79, as Kentucky falls to Saint Peter’s in overtime.

