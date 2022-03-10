Kentucky falls to Ohio 9-8

UK's Junior infielder Chase Estep continues to mash at the plate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky spotted Ohio a seven-run lead in the first two innings, then erased the deficit before falling 9-8 on an overcast Wednesday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park. The defeat dropped the Wildcats to 11-3 on the season heading into their final non-conference weekend series before conference play begins.

UK gave up three runs in the first and four in the second before eventually tying the game at eight in the eighth inning. Ohio scraped across a run in the top of the ninth, then survive when right fielder A.J. Rausch made a leaping grab near the wall to save a run.

Chase Estep remained absurdly hot at the plate, clubbing a solo home run as part of another pair of hits that has him among the Division-I leaders. Jacob Plastiak added a two-run double off the centerfield wall.

UK will host High Point in a Friday doubleheader and again on Sunday before traveling to Indiana and Arkansas next week.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 102-33 vs. non-conference opponents during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure, including 79-16 at home and 88-13 vs. non-Power Five opponents.

The UK pitchers have struck out 157 in 14 games.

Junior IF Chase Estep hit his fifth home run of the season. He has a career-long and team-best 12-game hit streak. He has a 13-game reached base safely streak. Estep followed up his SEC Player of the Week honor by driving in the Cats’ first run. He had his seventh multi-hit.

hit his fifth home run of the season. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak is currently riding a career-long 17-game reached safely streak.

He has seven multi-RBI games this season and 11 for his career.



Senior DH Oraj Anu has 80 career hits, 20 from becoming the 56 th member of the school’s 100-hit club.

has 80 career hits, 20 from becoming the 56 member of the school’s 100-hit club. Junior IF Ryan Ritter has reached base safely in 17 straight games.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts High Point this weekend with a doubleheader beginning at noon now scheduled for Friday. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).

Follow along with the Cats on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.