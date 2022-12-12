Kentucky falls to Louisville at Rupp Arena

Cards take down Cats with a final score of 86 to 72

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The UK women’s basketball team matched up against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cats were coming into this match-up hungry for a victory, as they searched for their first victory over the cardinals since 2015.

UK GUard Maddie Scherr had a great game, with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Ajae Petty also scoring in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds.

The Cards made 33 of 39 from the free throw line, while Kentucky managed to make just 10 of 21.

Coach Kyra Elzy spoke on the loss especially how the cards lived at the free throw line.

“We have toughness and fight but at the end of the day, you have to have discipline. You know, we made a run, but we put them on the free throw line too many times. So 39 free throws they make 33, ballgame. You know, that’s it, just be more discipline, defensively,” said Elzy.

Scherr also speaking to the press on matching up against the Cards, adding that losing is hard but losing against Louisville is even harder.

“We scouted them, they’re gonna play pressure physical defense, I don’t think we matched their physicality, and that showed in the first half. And you know, we talked about that if we just need to play tougher, they were more gritty than us tonight. And I think that really showed and it was hard to come back from the second half,” added Scherr.

Final score at Rupp Arena, 86 to 72.

Cats return to action on Friday, as they will host Murray State at Memorial Coliseum, tipoff is set for 7 p.m, the game can be seen on the SEC Network.