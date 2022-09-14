Kentucky Exposition Center getting $180M in upgrades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A more than $180 million upgrade project for the Kentucky Exposition Center was announced on Tuesday.

The upgrade is part of a $400 million renovation to help innovate the center and make it state-of-the-art.

The $180 million will go toward new indoor and outdoor sports fields to house different types of tournaments and bring more people to Louisville.

Sen. Robert Stivers (R-KY) said the exposition center is not just for Louisville; it’s called the Kentucky Exposition Center for a reason:

“It’s our largest, most prominent city. And it brings so many services well beyond, and opportunities well beyond, the geographic confines of Jefferson County,” said Stivers.

State leaders say the idea is to bring more regional events from Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and more states here to the bluegrass.