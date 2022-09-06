Kentucky Ed Department seeks Senate Youth applicants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee the selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation’s leaders during Washington Week.

The state Department of Education says students will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship and will be encouraged to continue studying history, government and public affairs.

Organizers will decide this fall whether the program will be online or in person.

Applications are due Oct. 31.