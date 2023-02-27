Kentucky dominates on the diamond against Wright State

Sophomore catcher Devin Burkes has career-high seven RBI on Sunday, eight extra-base hits in series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Devin Burkes is a five-alarm inferno right now.

The sophomore catcher drove in a career-high seven runs as Kentucky won the series over Wright State with a 15-0 victory on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park. In the three-game series he was 8-of-13 with seven doubles, a home run, five runs, 10 RBI, two stolen bases and had 18 total bases. His 110-mph missile in the first inning gave UK (5-2) a 2-0 lead that set the tone.

Zack Lee was nearly untouchable for the second straight Sunday. He threw six shutout innings and struck out six and now has allowed just five hits and no runs in 12.0 innings this season.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the second and six in the eighth as they just kept piling on the Raiders. Hunter Gilliam blasted his first home run as a Wildcat with a mammoth 431-foot shot off the batter’s eye and Jase Felker had three hits in his first action of the season. Kentucky will host Morehead State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be streamed on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.