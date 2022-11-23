Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement that Ralph Alvarado will step into the role on Jan. 16.

Alvarado is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015.

Along with being a lawmaker, Alvarado has experience in hospital management and nearly 30 years of service as an attending physician.

Officials say Alvarado will resign as a Kentucky lawmaker before taking the post in Tennessee.

He succeeds interim Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald.