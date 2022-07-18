Kentucky DockDogs hosts dock diving event

DockDogs at the Show Room Summer Splash event hosted in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – “When I came out there I didn’t really know what was going to happen or what I would see and I saw the dogs having so much fun. Once I got my dog on the dock it was all over,” dog owner Jonathan Stewart siad.

Think Air Bud meets water. In dock diving, dogs run down a dock to see how far they can jump into water. An experience that makes it hard to get out of the pool.

“Once you get bitten by the dock dog bug you’re stuck for life ” Kentucky DockDogs president Taylor Bottom said.

“I’ve been trying to go to all the world championships,” Stewart said. “It’s pretty addicting once you get going. It’s just a lot of fun. As soon as we pull up to the event and my dogs see the dock they are fired up. They know exactly what’s going on.”

“We have to put something over the cage so they can’t see the pool so the dogs can’t see the dogs because in their mind that’s their dock. and I don’t want that other dog up there,” Bottom said.

For more information on the Kentucky DockDawgs, click here.