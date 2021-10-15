Kentucky Distillers’ Association welcomes new member

Saddlestone Distillery becomes 46th member of KDA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Saddlestone Distillery has become the 46th member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. The association is a non-profit trade group that leads the state’s signature bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

The Woodford County distillery was founded by Cynthia Bohn. It’s the latest venture for Equus Run Vineyards, which opened in 1998. The property includes the winery and distillery, tasting room, offices, event barn/hall, vineyards and an amphitheater with live concerts.

The KDA says Saddlestone Distillery will produce brandy and agave spirits.