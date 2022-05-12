Kentucky Derby winner ‘Rich Strike’ will not run in the Preakness

The long-shot winner of the Derby is being pointed toward the Belmont Stakes in June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. The owner of Kentucky Derby winner ‘Rich Strike’ announcing Thursday the colt will skip the Preakness Stakes and will be pointed toward the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

The colt’s owner, Rick Dawson released the following statement:

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the Kentucky Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome and the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time and rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with five or six weeks rest between races. “Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Richie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks. “We thank the wonderful Preakness and Pimlico folks that have reached out to us & very much appreciate the invite. “We wish you all a great race!!!!

Rich Strike was not expected to be the morning line favorite for the Preakness, with Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath set to be part of the field. With Rich Strike’s surprise withdrawal, the Derby champion has not run in the Preakness in 2019 or 2021. The races we’re run out of order in 2020 because of the pandemic.

At odds of 80-1, Rich Strike became the longest shot to win the Kentucky Derby in more than a century. Only Donerail at 91-1 in 1913 went off at longer odds.