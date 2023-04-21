Kentucky Derby Museum opens new exhibit, ‘Secretariat: America’s Horse’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Derby Museum on Friday opened a new exhibit honoring Secretariat.

The Secretariat: America’s Horse opened in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Derby win and Triple Crown sweep.

Visitors will be able to watch each of those Triple Crown races on a larger-than-life, 10-foot wall.

People can take a picture on the red carpet which features real costumes and clips from the Disney movie Secretariat, read handwritten notes by Penny Chenery and see a replica horseshoe made from one of Secretariat’s own.

The 1,000-square-foot exhibit is located on the second floor of the museum.