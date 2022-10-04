Kentucky Derby Museum, Indiana dad team up for rare bourbon auction to find cure for son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Indiana father has teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to auction off his rare collections of bourbon to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son who has cystic fibrosis.

Wyatt Perdue is living with cystic fibrosis which causes persistent lung infections and limits his ability to breathe. In 2021, his father, Nathan Perdue, approached the Kentucky Derby Museum with the idea of raffling off his Pappy collection to bring more awareness and funding to beat the disease.

“Everyone that participated in that fundraising initiative last year was indirectly responsible for that amazing accomplishment,” said Nathan. “So, this year we thought, how do we celebrate not only that great accomplishment, but how do we raise even more funds and more awareness?” So, Nathan added more rare bourbons to the raffle. The added collections mean three people will be winners. Tickets are on sale now for $100 each at derbymuseum.org/raffle. Only 6,000 tickets will be sold and there’s no limit on the number of tickets each person can purchase. You must be 21 or older and live in the continental U.S. to purchase tickets.

Proceeds will benefit the CF Foundation and its mission to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Kentucky Derby Museum says a small portion of the proceeds will go to it as well. Ticket sales end on Nov. 17 and the winners will be drawn on Facebook on the museum’s page on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

The grand prize winner will receive: Six bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle, valued at $24,100 by Justi ns’ House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for the winner and one guest

$100 Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse gift card

One-year membership to Watch Hill Proper , valued at $3,500 The second prize winner will receive: Seven bottle E.H. Taylor Collection, valued at $15,000 by Justins’ House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for the winner and one guest

$100 Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse gift card The third prize winner will receive: Five bottle Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, valued at $14,400 by Justins’ House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for the winner and one guest

$100 Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse gift card

In 2021, the pair raised $400,000.